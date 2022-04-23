Butler provided 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Hawks.

Butler was just two dimes away from posting a triple-double, but his efforts were not enough to carry the Heat into a 3-0 series lead. In fact, Butler could have won the game for Miami but missed the potential game-winning shot at the buzzer. Either way, it has been a strong series for Butler as he continues to contribute on both ends of the court for Miami. He's averaging 28.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game thus far.