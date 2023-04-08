Butler (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Although Butler missed Friday's game with a bruised right hand, he appears on the injury report for Sunday's tilt for rest purposes. Considering the Heat are locked into the seven seed and have nothing to play for, it wouldn't be surprising to see Butler take a seat for the regular-season finale.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Will sit out Friday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Does it all in near triple-double•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Dishes out season-high 12 assists•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Subpar output in return•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Likely available Wednesday•