Butler wasn't present for Miami's morning shootaround and is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to neck soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler wasn't listed on Miami's initial injury report, but it appears a neck issue has popped up overnight. His lack of presence at shootaround is certainly worrisome, but his probable tag suggests the issue is minor. Butler's official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.