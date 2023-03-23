Butler contributed 35 points (11-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Knicks.

The big scoring night on efficient shooting from the field and free-throw line along with strong outputs in the assists and steals categories and rare production in the three-point column enabled Butler to finish one of his better all-around fantasy lines of the season. The Heat have now won seven of their last 10 games, and Butler's play has been a major reason why Miami is surging as the season winds down. He's averaging 27.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals and is shooting 58.6 percent from the field over that 10-game stretch.