Butler (toe) contributed 31 points (8-12 FG, 15-16 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 96-95 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Butler returned from a seven-game absence due to a toe injury he sustained against the Jazz on Dec. 30. As his big minutes load indicates, Butler didn't face any restrictions in his return, and he delivered his trademark scoring efficiency Monday, connecting on two-thirds of field-goal attempts while cleaning up at the free-throw line. He ended up closing out the win by knocking down a pair of free-throw attempts with 11.1 seconds remaining in overtime.