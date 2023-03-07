Butler played 33 minutes and supplied 26 points (8-14 FG, 10-12 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists in Monday's 130-128 win over the Hawks.

Though his stat line was lacking in its usual production in the steals category, Butler once again came through with excellent numbers in the three major fantasy categories and recorded his points on his usual efficient shooting from the field and free-throw line. Thanks largely to eschewing three-point shots -- his 1.6 attempts per game are his fewest since 2012-23 -- Butler has been able to bring his true shooting percentage up to a career-best 63 percent mark this season.