Butler has been diagnosed with a bruised glute following Saturday's 121-99 win over the Bucks on Saturday. He finished the win with 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes.

Butler suffered two heavy falls in the third quarter and went to the locker room for treatment. Even though he returned to the bench, he didn't play in the rest of the game with the Heat leading by a comfortable margin, and he was officially tagged with the injury as soon as the game ended. Given it's just a bruise and Butler returned to the bench shortly after exiting the game, he shouldn't have problems featuring in Game 4, though the next hours will be pivotal to see how he recovers.