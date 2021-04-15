Butler recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nuggets.

Butler ended just one assist shy of putting up a double-double, and he's been thriving as a playmaker of late -- he has dished out five or more dimes in seven straight contests while also scoring at least 20 points four times during that span. Butler seems to be assuming a bigger role in the playmaking department with Victor Oladipo (knee) out and this will mean a spike in his assist numbers, but those might compromise his scoring figures a bit.