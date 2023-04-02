Butler compiled 35 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 129-122 win over Dallas.

Butler bounced back in a major way after being limited to 12 points in his return from a one-game absence in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. Not only did he deliver an ultra-efficient scoring performance that was just three points off a season high, but Butler also came away with his 11th double-double thanks to a new high in the assists column for the 2022-23 campaign. After the win, the Heat now sit 1.5 games behind the Nets for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings, so look for Butler to play big minutes over the final four games of the regular season so long as Miami has a shot at eclipsing Brooklyn and avoiding a spot in the Play-In Tournament.