Butler finished Friday's 104-96 victory over the Suns with 20 points (5-9 FG, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Victor Oladipo led the team in scoring during Friday's win, but Butler still turned in a solid performance. Contrary to popular belief, there's no ill will between Butler and Oladipo and it would definitely boost the Heat's playoff fortunes if the duo could spend more time together on the court. While Tyler Herro (back) and Max Strus have been solid scoring options, an All-Star tandem of Butler and Oladipo could be the way for Miami to climb up the standings in the East.