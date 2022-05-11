Butler finished Tuesday's 120-85 win over the 76ers with 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes.
Butler was efficient from the field en route to a fourth straight game with 20-plus points. The All-Star forward also dished out at least six assists for the third time over the last four games and fell one rebound short of a double-double. Through nine playoff contests, Butler has averaged 28.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 36.8 minutes per game.
