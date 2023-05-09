Butler supplied 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 109-101 win over the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Butler led Miami in scoring, assists, blocks, steals and minutes played in Monday's Game 4 victory while joining Bam Adebayo as the two Heat players to record double-double performances. Butler tallied his first double-digit assist total of the series, posting his second double-double in three games.