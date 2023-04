Butler accumulated 27 points (9-12 FG, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 victory over the Pistons.

Butler led Miami in nearly every statistical category Tuesday, posting team-high marks in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and shots made while finishing two boards and two dimes short of a triple-double. Butler has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists on nine occasions this year.