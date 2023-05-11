Butler notched 19 points (5-12 FG, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and four steals across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Butler once again led the way for Miami in the second-round battle against New York, leading the team in scoring, assists, blocks and steals in the Game 5 loss. Butler has tallied at least 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in two straight games.