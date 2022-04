Butler (knee) didn't practice Friday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Butler was a late scratch for Tuesday's Game 5 win over the Hawks due to right knee soreness. His absence was expected to be precautionary, but the All-Star forward is clearly dealing with some pain as he remains limited heading into the second-round matchup against the Sixers. Butler will likely have to log a full practice Saturday or Sunday if he wants to be available for Monday's Game 1.