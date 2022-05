Butler didn't practice Tuesday due to an excused absence, but he's expected to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

While Butler missed practice, he's surprisingly not one of the five Heat players listed as questionable for Game 2. The All-Star forward notched 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Monday's Game 1 win. He figures to garner a similar workload in Game 2.