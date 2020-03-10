Heat's Jimmy Butler: Doesn't practice Tuesday
Butler (toe) did not practice Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler was said to be "feeling better", but he did not participate in Tuesday's session, which could foreshadow another absence Wednesday against Charlotte. Butler initially suffered the toe injury during Sunday's game against Washington.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...