Butler (dental procedure) didn't travel with the Heat for their road trip but could join the team later and suit up for Friday's preseason game against Houston, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Butler missed two games earlier in the preseason due to a dental procedure, and he'll undergo another one Thursday. While he isn't yet with the team in Houston, the Heat indicated that there's still a chance he's available for Friday's preseason finale. It would be surprising to see him unavailable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, but it's possible he faces a minutes restriction if he isn't able to ramp up during Friday's exhibition game.