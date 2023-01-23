Butler ended with 18 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and five steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Pelicans.

Butler was nearly perfect from the free-throw line while leading all players in Sunday's game in free throws made en route to a near 20-point performance. Butler has scored at least 15 points in 30 games this season, including in nine of his last 10 contests.