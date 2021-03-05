Butler compiled 29 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8=9 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 103-93 win over the Pelicans.

Butler shed his questionable tag from earlier in the day and crushed the Pelicans, who were without Zion Williamson. Butler same close to a double-double and capped off a superlative first half of the season. Heading into the break, Butler is on pace to beat his seasonal averages in both rebounds and assists and is also close to eclipsing his best scoring average over his 10-year career.