The Heat announced Butler won't return to Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right ankle stiffness.

Butler had been listed as questionable leading into the Christmas Day game with the ankle injury and ultimately cleared to play, but after the Heat re-evaluated him during halftime, the decision was made to shut him down for the day. He'll finish the game with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 16 minutes. The Heat are off the schedule until Tuesday against the Bucks, giving Butler a few days to try and move past the injury.