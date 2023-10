Butler produced 19 points (6-18 FG, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 victory over the Pistons.

The veteran forward led the Heat in boards on the night in a solid all-around performance. Butler has averaged better than 20 points a night in each of the three prior seasons, and there's no reason to think his scoring will take a step back in 2023-24 given his key role and big workload for Miami.