Butler finished with 17 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 boards, six assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of a 103-94 win against Miami on Tuesday.

Butler was efficient in his series-clinching effort, doing most of his damage by getting to the line and then making his free throws. Miami fell behind in the first quarter before a Butler lead his team on a strong run in the second to take control of the game. Butler looks like he's finally unlocking his full potential as he's now lead Miami to the Eastern Conference Finals.