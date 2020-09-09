Butler finished with 17 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 boards, six assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of a 103-94 win against Miami on Tuesday.

Butler was efficient in his series-clinching effort, doing most of his damage by getting to the line and then making his free throws. Miami fell behind in the first quarter before a Butler lead his team on a strong run in the second to take control of the game. Butler looks like he's finally unlocking his full potential as he's now lead Miami to the Eastern Conference Finals.

More News