Butler compiled 19 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Monday's 115-92 win over the Pacers.

Butler's long-term memory appeared to be crystal-clear on Monday. He completely stifled T.J. Warren, holding him to only 12 points in what can only be described as a continuation of the grudge match back in January that resulted in a double technical and an ejection. Miami's efficiency and production jump up considerably when their marquee guy is healthy, and with one more win, the Heat will clinch the fourth seed.