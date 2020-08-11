Butler compiled 19 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Monday's 115-92 win over the Pacers.

Butler's long-term memory appeared to be crystal-clear on Monday. He completely stifled T.J. Warren, holding him to only 12 points in what can only be described as a continuation of the grudge match back in January that resulted in a double technical and an ejection. Miami's efficiency and production jump up considerably when their marquee guy is healthy, and with one more win, the Heat will clinch the fourth seed.

More News