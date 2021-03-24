Butler scored 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt) to go along with 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 110-100 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Butler failed to record multiple assists for the first time this season but was able to record his 13th double-double, thanks to a team-high 11 rebounds. The forward is averaging a career-high 7.9 rebounds per game this season and has recorded double-digit rebounds in back-to-back contests. Butler has had a terrific season and is the only player in the NBA to average at least 21.0 points, 7.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.