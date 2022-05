Butler had 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 win over Philadelphia.

Recording his first game with double-digit assists since late January, Butler guided Miami to a strong 51.3 percent clip from the field. Despite recently missing practice and dealing with knee soreness, Butler led Miami in minutes Wednesday. He'll look to orchestrate another win in Game 3 on Friday.