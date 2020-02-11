Heat's Jimmy Butler: Double-doubles in return

Butler (shoulder) chipped in with 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-101 win at Golden State.

The veteran small forward returned after a two-game absence and looked impressive, notching his first double-double since Jan. 22 but sixth since the beginning of 2020. Butler is making things happen at both ends of the court of late, as he has topped the 20-point mark four times in his last five outings while averaging 6.2 boards, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game during that stretch.