Butler (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler will likely sit out a seventh straight game, but previous reports have indicated that he could be back for Monday's contest against the Nets. Kyle Lowry (hand) is probable for Sunday, while Tyler Herro (shoulder) is questionable. It's likely that the Heat continue to rely heavily on Jaime Jaquez.