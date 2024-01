Butler (toe) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Although Butler is unlikely to suit up Friday, it's encouraging that he's listed as doubtful on Miami's initial injury report rather than being immediately ruled out. He's missed the past five games, but he said Tuesday that his toe is improving and that he expects to return soon. Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic will likely continue to see increased run Friday.