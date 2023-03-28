Butler (neck) has been downgraded from probable to questionable on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors.

Generally speaking, late downgrades in status don't typically go well, so it's quite possible Butler will sit out the contest. At the very least, he's trending in that direction at this point, though the team should confirm his status at some point ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip. If he's unable to suit up, Max Strus seems the most likely candidate to draw into the starting five.