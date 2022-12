Butler (knee) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to a gastrointestinal illness, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler was previously probable due to knee soreness, but now the stomach issue is more pressing. If he sits out, he'll join other notable absentees in Kyle Lowry (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Caleb Martin (ankle). More minutes could be in store for Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith.