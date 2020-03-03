Heat's Jimmy Butler: Drops 18 in win

Butler finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six boards, seven assists, and one steal in 35 minutes against the Bucks on Monday.

Butler put up a solid all-around effort in his team's impressive win against the Bucks, justifying why the Heat brought him to Miami this off-season. He managed to shoot 50 percent from the field against a tough interior defense and lead his team in assists. He'll face the Magic on Wednesday.