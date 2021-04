Butler scored 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding seven assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks.

The 31-year-old continues to produce, particularly on the defensive end. Butler has recorded multiple steals in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.1 boards and 2.6 steals over that stretch while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor.