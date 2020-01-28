Heat's Jimmy Butler: Drops 19 against Magic

Butler scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-92 win over the Magic.

The 30-year-old continues to be the engine that powers the surprising Heat, who are currently tied for second in the Eastern Conference with the Raptors. Butler has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 20.0 points, 7.2 boards, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch.