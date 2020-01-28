Heat's Jimmy Butler: Drops 19 against Magic
Butler scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-92 win over the Magic.
The 30-year-old continues to be the engine that powers the surprising Heat, who are currently tied for second in the Eastern Conference with the Raptors. Butler has scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 20.0 points, 7.2 boards, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...