Heat's Jimmy Butler: Drops 21 in Heat debut
Butler scored 21 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-15 FG) while adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 win over the Hawks.
The veteran wing was making his Miami debut after being away from the team for the first three games of the season due to the birth of his daughter, and Butler showed no signs of rust. The 30-year-old saw his scoring drop last season in a campaign split between Minnesota and Philadelphia, but as the unquestioned top dog in the Heat lineup, Butler should be able to average more than 20 points a game once again in 2019-20.
