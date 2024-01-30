Butler totaled 26 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 118-105 loss to the Suns.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night, but his efforts went for naught as Miami's bench got out-scored 48-30. Butler didn't miss a beat after being sidelined for the first half of January with a toe issue, and over eight games since his return to the lineup he's averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 threes while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor, 89.7 percent from the free-throw line and an eye-popping 60.0 percent (9-for-15) from long distance.