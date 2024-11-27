Butler racked up 23 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.

The 35-year-old led the Heat in scoring on the night, although he failed to produce at least 30 points for a third straight game. Butler has been particularly busy at the free-throw line since missing four games with an ankle injury, making at least 13 trips to the charity stripe in each of his last three contests. During that brief stretch, Butler's averaging 28.7 points, 7.7 boards and 5.3 assists while shooting 61.0 percent from the floor and 83.3 percent on all those free throws.