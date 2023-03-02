Butler finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to the 76ers.

Butler only missed two shots from the field and delivered a decent stat line in a game where the Heat lost by 23 points. This was a down game for Butler, especially when considering his recent performances, but the way the game developed might have played a role in his limited minutes as well -- this was his second-lowest minute tally since the start of February, a span in which he's averaging a solid stat line of 21.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals pr game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.