Butler was ejected from Friday's game against the Pelicans with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Butler got into an altercation with Naji Marshall, and it quickly got out of control on the sidelines. No punches were thrown, so a suspension seems unlikely on Butler's end. Butler ended with 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 27 minutes.