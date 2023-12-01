Butler produced 36 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 18-20 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Thursday's 142-132 win over the Pacers.

The veteran forward tied his season high in scoring and produced his second double-double of the campaign as he carried the load for a Heat roster that's still without Tyler Herro (ankle) and which saw Bam Adebayo (hip) play only 12 minutes Thursday. Butler had missed the last two games himself due to an ankle injury, but his short-term usage figures to skyrocket if Adebayo is forced to miss additional time. In his eight games since Herro was sidelined, Butler's averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals.