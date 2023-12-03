Butler provided 33 points (12-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 144-129 loss to the Pacers.

Butler suited up for a second straight contest following a two-game absence due an ankle injury. The star forward was great again despite Miami's loss, leading the team with 33 points and chipping in five boards along with five dimes. Butler has averaged 34.5 points over 37.5 minutes in the pair of games following his return from the ankle issue, so the injury doesn't seem to be lingering.