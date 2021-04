Butler recorded 20 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and four steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Butler has been a stat-stuffing machine this season and Saturday's was just the latest example of what he can bring to the table on both ends of the court. He's missed just two games this month and has been a steady producer for the Heat, averaging 21.0 points, 7.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in 11 appearances this month.