Heat's Jimmy Butler: Exits early Wednesday
Butler exited Wednesday's game against the Clippers during the third quarter after appearing to sustain a right shoulder injury, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Official details on Butler's injury are sparse, though it appears to be related to his right shoulder or arm. As the team hasn't clarified his status, he can tentatively be considered questionable to return. Prior to his exit, Butler had accumulated 11 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes of play.
