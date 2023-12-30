Butler won't return to Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a right foot injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. He finished with eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes.

Butler was making his return Saturday from a four-game absence due to a left calf strain, but he made it less than two and a half quarters into the contest before falling victim to another injury, which he sustained on a drive to the basket. If Butler's latest injury forces him to miss more time, the Heat will turn to the likes of Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith to fill out minutes on the wing. Miami's next game is Monday against the Clippers.