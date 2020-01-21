Heat's Jimmy Butler: Expected back Wednesday
Butler (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against Washington, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler was held out of Monday's matchup due to hip soreness, but the forward should be ready to roll for Wednesday's action. He should immediately slot back into his starting role considering his brief absence.
