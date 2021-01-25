The Heat anticipate that Butler will clear the NBA's health and safety protocol Monday, with his return to game action thereafter to be determined by his conditioning, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler didn't accompany the Heat to Brooklyn for its two-game set with the Nets that began over the weekend, so he can still be ruled out for Monday's contest. That said, Butler looks like he could make his return to action as soon as Wednesday's home date with the Nuggets, provided the 31-year-old is cleared to rejoin the team as expected and doesn't require an extended time to get back into playing shape after a two-and-a-half week layoff. Butler's uncertain situation will create a tough lineup decision for his fantasy managers in weekly leagues. He could play up to three games this week if given the green light for Wednesday, but he would be a much less attractive lineup option if he plays two games or fewer in the event the Heat prefer to ease him back in.