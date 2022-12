Butler (illness) will warm up with the intention of playing in Friday's matchup with the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Barring any setbacks, Butler should be expected to take the floor after missing the Heat's last game. With Miami expected to be fully healthy, Butler should return to his regular workload in which he has averaged 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 35.2 minutes per game this season.