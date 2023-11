Butler (knee) is probable for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler continues to deal with a nagging knee injury but is expected to suit up for the third straight game Friday. Butler's lingering knee injury could explain why he has gotten off to a slow start this season, as he is averaging 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes on 35.7 percent shooting from three across his first four appearances.