Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler (lower body) is getting treatment Sunday, but he should be good to go for Monday's Game 4 versus the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler posted 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes to help Miami build a double-digit lead in Game 3. The All-Star took a pair of heavy falls in the third quarter and went to the locker room, and despite returning to the bench, he stayed on the sidelines as his teammates cruised to a 2-1 lead in the opening-round series. As expected, Butler should be fine moving forward and likely could've finished Saturday's contest if the score had been closer. Miami may still list Butler on its official injury report, which should drop sometime Sunday afternoon, but there's no been no indication that he's in any danger of missing Game 4.