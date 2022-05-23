Butler (knee) is trending toward playing in Monday night's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Boston.

While the Heat announced that Tyler Herro (groin) will not be available, it looks like the rest of the players on their injury report -- Butler, Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) -- are each moving in the right direction. The expectation is that Butler, who exited Saturday's Game 3 victory early, will warm up with the intent to play Monday night.